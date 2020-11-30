Hamilton hoping Nuts Well can shine in Peterborough prize

Nuts Well is among 14 entries for Sunday's Fitzdares Club Loves The Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Trained in Northumberland by Ann Hamilton and owned by her husband Ian, the nine-year-old has won five of his last six races.

He beat Ladbrokes Trophy runner-up Aye Right on his seasonal reappearance and followed up in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree, which has produced its fair share of subsequent winners.

"The Old Roan hasn't worked out so bad, has it?" said Ian Hamilton.

"He's been all right since, but he has a hell of a weight to carry this weekend.

"Hopefully they won't all show up, he's in good fettle so we'll just have to hope for the best.

"Two or three that were behind us at Aintree have come out and won, and that is always nice to see.

"He'd have a little chance I would think. I suppose one worry is that he carried 11st 7lb at Aintree, he'll have something similar on Sunday but Danny (McMenamin) won't be able to claim 3lb as this is a Graded race and with the Covid changes, they are already carrying an extra 3lb.

"I think this might be a bit better race than Aintree, but we'll see how we get on.

"After Harriet's (Graham) horse (Aye Right) ran so well in the Ladbrokes Trophy, it would be great if we could go south and do something similar - Harriet is just a young lass compared to us though! It was magic watching, giving the winner all the weight too. She trains not far from us, so we were delighted."

Nicky Henderson's Top Notch is chasing a third victory in the race, having won a rearranged version at Taunton in 2017 and reclaimed the Grade Two prize back at its rightful home 12 months ago.

Top Notch has not been seen since finishing third to Frodon in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January. Henderson could also run Mister Fisher.

Paul Nicholls has entered Dolos, while Nigel Twiston-Davies has given Al Dancer the option.

Bun Doran, Mercian Prince, Simply The Betts and Fanion D'Estruval are all in the mix too.