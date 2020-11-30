Aye Right 'absolutely bouncing' after fine Newbury run

Aye Right is "absolutely bouncing" after his Ladbrokes Trophy exertions and has earned himself a short break with his fine effort to finish runner-up at Newbury.

Harriet Graham's seven-year-old ran a tremendous race on Saturday, behind all-the-way winner Cloth Cap in one of the best staying handicap chases of the entire season.

Aye Right was always prominent, but the task of giving Cloth Cap 14lb proved too much as he went down by 10 lengths, but was still able to hold Cheltenham Festival scorer The Conditional by a length and a half for second.

"He's fine, he's absolutely bouncing," said Jedburgh-based Graham.

"He's been stretching his legs out in the field and is having a few easy days before we make some plans going forward.

"We've got some ideas, but we're going to have a sit down. He'll probably won't run again until next year now, but that's too far away now.

"The potential goal might be the Scottish National, but we actually haven't talked about it yet. We'll wait until we've all calmed down a bit, because he ran such a great race."

Aye Right's fine Newbury effort followed good runs behind Nuts Well and Cyrname respectively, on his first two starts this season.