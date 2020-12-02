Lingfield racegoers free to enjoy pint at Wednesday meeting

Lingfield's returning crowd had an extra option available as they sampled the race-day experience again - a pint of beer while watching Wednesday's action.

As crowds returned to four tracks around England for the first time since March, save for two previous pilot days - with sites in Tier 2 of Covid restrictions allowed to host up to 2,000 spectators - it emerged that Government guidance allows for a drink during the racing too.

Along with cinemas, theatres and other sports stadia, courses can offer drinks - without the need for an accompanying substantial meal - as long as they are served in open view of the entertainment.

Lingfield took advantage of the guidance, and so did those attending once they realised they could have a pint with their punt.

Mark Spincer, racing division managing director of Lingfield's operators ARC, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's brilliant to see people, and they are working with us.

"It's a bit of an education programme first day back for customers.

"They've probably not been racing since March, and everything is a little bit different, but everybody has been fabulous.

"People can get a drink and take it back to their seat now. We've not promoted that. You can get a pint of lager and sit down outside and watch the racing."