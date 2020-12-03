Easysland all set for Glenfarclas Handicap defence

Easysland will try to get back on track in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham next week.

The six-year-old, trained in France by David Cottin, was surprisingly beaten on his seasonal debut when only fourth to Kingswell Theatre over the course and distance last month.

He was odds-on favourite that day despite the presence of Tiger Roll, having beaten the dual Grand National hero comprehensively at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

All is reported well with Easysland, who bids to make amends next Friday in a race he won 12 months ago - after which he changed ownership and was bought privately by JP McManus.

"The plan is hopefully for him to come to Cheltenham next week," said McManus' racing manager Frank Berry.

"He was disappointing the last day. But it his was his first run, and they tell me he's come out of the race well, so we'd be hoping for a better run the next day."