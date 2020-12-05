Huntingdon off on Sunday due to waterlogging

The meeting scheduled for Huntingdon on Sunday has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

The fixture was due to stage the Peterborough Chase, but following 24 millimetres of rain on Thursday and Friday the Alconbury brook burst its banks and areas of both the track and racecourse facilities were left flooded, with no possibility of improvement before Sunday.

The Grade Two Peterborough had attracted a strong field, including Ann Hamilton's Old Roan winner Nuts Well and the Nicky Henderson-trained pair of Top Notch and Mister Fisher.

A similar situation in 2017 saw the race moved to Taunton.