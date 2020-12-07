Elliott considering options for Samcro

Gordon Elliott has two options in mind for Samcro having decided the ground was too testing in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

The dual Cheltenham Festival winner had to settle for third on his seasonal return behind stablemate Battleoverdoyen at Down Royal.

The two were due to meet again, with Jack Kennedy preferring Samcro at Punchestown, but on the morning of the race Elliott withdrew Samcro and Battleoverdoyen ultimately disappointed in the fog that shrouded the track.

Samcro could now step up to three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas, or run at Thurles in the Kinloch Brae Chase.

"We might look at Leopardstown at Christmas for the Savills Chase - the ground could be better there," said Elliott.

"The Kinloch Brae at Thurles is another option."