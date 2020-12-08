Leicester abandon Wednesday meeting

Wednesday's meeting at Leicester has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The Midlands venue was due to stage a seven-race National Hunt card, but with the course already waterlogged in places, an official inspection was called for 8.15am on Tuesday.

With areas of false ground on part of the track, officials were left with no option but to call off proceedings.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We gave it as long as we could, but unfortunately we've had to abandon.

"We got battered during racing last Thursday, when it rained all day. We then got another 18 millimetres after racing.

"The moisture isn't coming out of the ground - this isn't the sort of weather to dry it out.

"We didn't have a hope."