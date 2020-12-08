Nassalam shines again at Fontwell

Nassalam confirmed the impression of his debut success in Britain with a second wide-margin success at Fontwell.

Appropriately running in the One More For The Moore's Juvenile Hurdle, the Gary Moore-trained three-year-old never gave those who were tempted by a price of 1-12 an anxious moment as he sauntered to victory.

Nassalam had won by 59 lengths on his first start for the West Sussex-based handler, also on this course, since his move from Guillaume Macaire in France.

This was just as impressive as he staked a big claim for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, for which he is a general 14-1 chance.

Holding a narrow lead from the outset, Jamie Moore gradually increased the tempo and the pressure on the opposition.

Nassalam's jumping was slick, although he did jump slightly to the left. He pulled away at the business end to score by 49 lengths from 200-1 shot Zellerate.

The winning rider was impressed with the performance.

"The last day I was coming back from an injury and I thought we had a good chance and today I thought I'd just enjoy it. These are the horses you want to be riding," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's jumped brilliant. I'm grinning. I really like this horse. I know the opposition wasn't the best, but it's just the way he does it. It's all very easy for him.

"When he schools at home the first couple of hurdles he's exuberant. I said to dad he's improved since his last run. He's got a lot fresher at home.

"He felt on top of the world today. He's a lovely little horse - he's like a baby Sire (De Grugy) with the face on him.

"He hasn't beaten much so far, but they can only win. I gave him a squeeze after the last and there was plenty there.

"You can't compare him with Goshen, but he's another nice horse we've got hopefully. He's had two nice runs so we can step him up in grade now and see what he can do then."