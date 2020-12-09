De Bromhead considering revised options for Chris's Dream

Henry de Bromhead is contemplating a drop in class and step up in trip for Chris's Dream after he was well beaten in Sunday's John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.

While the race was run in thick fog and nothing much could be seen, it became apparent when the horses crossed the line that Chris's Dream had been beaten a long way by Min and Tornado Flyer.

Having run so well over three miles at Down Royal on his comeback behind The Storyteller, he is likely to stick to that trip in future, at least at the highest level.

"He seems fine. I thought a drop back in trip would suit him, but I was probably wrong to be honest," said De Bromhead.

"Maybe he needs three miles, I'm not really sure, but I wouldn't be rushing to go back to two and a half in that grade.

"I thought after the north that it would suit him, but he seemed to struggle over the trip and I'd say we'll go back up now.

"Saying all that, we could look at the Red Mills Chase again, which he won last year. Even though that is two and a half, dropping back in grade is maybe the realistic thing to do.

"We could drop back to a Grade Two and see."