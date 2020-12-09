Top Notch faces seven rivals in Peterborough Chase

Last year's winner Top Notch is among a field of eight for the rescheduled Fitzdares Club Loves The Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

Nicky Henderson's popular performer took the Grade Two prize when it was held at its usual home, Huntingdon, last December. The meeting was lost to waterlogging last weekend but has been switched to Prestbury Park.

Henderson also saddles Mister Fisher, who was pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month.

Tom George is two-handed with Champion Chase third Bun Doran and recent Newbury scorer Clondaw Castle while Dolos, Fanion D'Estruval, Glen Forsa and Kalashnikov complete the line-up.

There were three withdrawals - Al Dancer, Master Tommytucker and Militarian - at the 48-hour final declaration stage. All hold entries in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup on Saturday's card at the Prestbury Park track.

Paul Nicholls' Grade One winner Black Corton heads seven runners in the Unibet Handicap Chase.

His rivals include Tom Mullins' Irish raider Court Maid, winner of three of her last four races, and the Kerry Lee-trained Storm Control, who was successful in a staying a handicap chase at Cheltenham four weeks ago.

Another old favourite asked to give weight all-round is Unowhatimeanharry, who goes for the Citipost Handicap Hurdle.

Harry Fry's 2016 Albert Bartlett scorer showed he was no back number at the age of 12 when winning at Aintree on his seasonal debut last month.

Mohaayed, who took the County Hurdle in 2018 for Dan Skelton, and the Henderson-trained On The Blind Side also feature among the 14 runners.

The 11-year-old Kingswell Theatre bids to repeat last month's course-and-distance victory in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Beau Du Brizais, who was runner-up to Michael Scudamore's veteran that day, reopposes.

Others in the 11-strong field include the Mark Bradstock-trained Step Back, winner of both his starts so far this season and the Irish-trained quartet of Neverushacon, Some Neck, Out Sam and My Hometown.