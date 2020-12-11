Gina Andrews taken to hospital after Cheltenham fall

Gina Andrews was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment following a crunching fall from Haafapiece in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Pam Sly's seven-year-old still held every chance and was just about in front when coming down at the final flight.

A statement from the racecourse read: "Following a fall in the Catebsy Handicap Hurdle on board Haafapiece, jockey Gina Andrews was immediately attended to by the on-course medical team.

"She is conscious and has now been transported to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Further information will be provided by the hospital or parties nominated on her behalf.

"The racecourse team would like to express our best wishes to Gina and our thoughts are with her and her family."

The amateur rider's sister, Bridget Andrews, partnered Mohaayed to finish third in the concluding Citipost Handicap Hurdle, after which she said: "Gina was OK when she left the track. She looked a bit of a mess, but she was talking.

"It's pretty rubbish I couldn't go to hospital with her, but her husband has gone to hospital and hopefully he'll be able to see her.

"She will not look pretty for a few days, but fingers crossed it's only superficial."