Gina Andrews on the sidelines with facial injuries

Gina Andrews is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering facial injuries in a fall at Cheltenham on Friday.

The rider was aboard Haafapiece in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle, with Pam Sly's seven-year-old still appearing to hold every chance when coming down at the final flight.

Andrews was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where she stayed overnight, but her sister Bridget Andrews expects her to return home on Saturday.

She said: "She's broken her cheekbone and her eye socket, but I think she's going to be on her way home today.

"All the main parts are working, so we'll be glad to have her home. She'll be back (to hospital) in the week to have a check up on her cheekbone to see if she needs an operation on it.

"She's going to be out for a little while, but she's going to be all right and that's the main thing."