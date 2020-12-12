Song For Someone edges Unibet International Hurdle thriller

Song For Someone continued his progression when just holding off Silver Streak in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trained by Tom Symonds, the five-year-old was dropping back in trip having won the Coral Hurdle last time out, but he had to dig deep on the run to the line.

Several hurdles were omitted due to low sun and there were plenty in with chances turning into the straight, but it was the chestnut under Aidan Coleman who continued on his winning streak.

Silver Streak, who was carried out by a loose horse in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle two weeks ago, finished with a wet sail under Adam Wedge, but he went down by just a nose to the 6-1 chance.

Goshen, the 6-4 favourite, had been keen throughout and got to the front coming down the hill, but faded out of contention quickly to be last.

Symonds said: "The lack of hurdles caused a real problem. He got out of rhythm early on and Aidan said he was very brave today.

"He did very well with no hurdles in the straight - as you saw at Ascot, when you are firing him at hurdles, that is when he is making ground, not on the flat.

"I'm delighted. For a horse to win three Grade Twos on the trot is a really big effort and he is only a five-year-old. He is just a fantastic horse to have.

"I'm thrilled for (owners) Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings, particularly Sir Peter, who is not well and has not been well for a long time. I can tell you the replays of the Kingwell Hurdle (in February) have definitely kept him going through lockdown, as he is in his own lockdown really at home."

Symonds believes easy ground is key to Song For Someone's potential Cheltenham or Aintree challenge.