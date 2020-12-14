Clarence House confirmed for Politologue

Paul Nicholls has confirmed that the Matchbook Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 23 will be the next port of call for champion chaser Politologue.

The grey bagged a second Tingle Creek recently when seeing off stablemate Greaneteen by seven lengths under Harry Skelton.

While he may turn 10 in a couple of weeks, Nicholls feels he is now as good as he has ever been and that the rest all have him to beat when it comes to defending his Queen Mother crown in March.

"I still think Politologue is the one they have all got to beat in the Queen Mother. He is in the form of his life and the plan now is to head to the Clarence House at Ascot," said Nicholls.

"Last year, after the Tingle Creek he was sick for a month afterwards and we had to do what we did to get him right.

"You wouldn't know he had a race last week. He was bouncing. We will just tick him over now and tune him up for Ascot now we know what we are doing with him."