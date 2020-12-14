Thistlecrack on track for Ascot return

Thistlecrack is likely to try to bridge a five-year gap and win the Porsche Long Walk Hurdle for a second time at Ascot on Saturday.

It was back in 2015 when Colin Tizzard's highly-talented performer took the Group One staying prize, denying Reve De Sivola a fourth consecutive win in the race.

Thistlecrack went on to land the World Hurdle that season before switching to chasing and winning the King George at Kempton at Christmas 2016.

He has had his problems since then and his last race came over the smaller obstacles in the 2019 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. where he was only beaten a length by Paisley Park.

That was a year ago and Tizzard reports the 12-year-old to be in rude health and ready to return the fray.

"He had a racecourse gallop last week. He's in cracking form so, as long as all goes right this week, we'll have a go," said the Dorset handler.

"He didn't start racing until he was seven so he's not an old man in that respect. We'll give him a run and see where we are.

"He's had an away day and he's done a lot of work. Hopefully by the end of the week we'll get all the green lights and we can go."

Paisley Park is also among a list of 14 confirmed for the Long Walk at the five-day stage.

Emma Lavelle's class performer took this Grade One prize in 2018 on the way to winning the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham the following March.

Disappointing in last season's Stayers' Hurdle, Paisley Park made an encouraging comeback when second to Thyme Hill in this year's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month.

The Philip Hobbs-trained six-year-old is among his potential opposition along with a three previous winner of this race, The Worlds End (2019). He took advantage of Paisley Park's late withdrawal due to the heavy ground.

Dan Skelton has targeted this race for Roksana since her victory in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

"I was delighted with her at Wetherby," said the Alcester handler.

"She went back to her owners for a little while just to recharge her batteries really so she could come back the best she could be.

"I'm really happy with her and she looks fantastic. The lad who rides her out every day says she feels as good as she could.

"We are going to take on the front two from Newbury which is the next level. They have got to give seven pounds to her and over three miles in what is likely to be soft ground that will be telling.

"I never had any intention of going to Newbury. The plan was always to go to Wetherby then to Ascot. It is going to be a good race."

Gordon Elliott's Sire Du Berlais and the Ronan McNally-trained The Jam Man are the two Irish-trained possibles, while David Pipe could take the plunge with the prolific Main Fact, winner of his last nine races.

Completing the list are Lil Rockerfeller, Portrush Ted, Third Wind, Thomas Darby and Younevercall.

Kildisart also holds an entry in the Ascot Silver Cup Handicap Chase on the same card.