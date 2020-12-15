Thyme Hill on target for Long Walk Hurdle

Philip Hobbs has confirmed Thyme Hill is on course for this weekend's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The six-year-old showed his well-being over five furlongs on the woodchip gallop at Hobbs' Minehead yard on Tuesday as he fine-tuned preparations for Saturday's Grade One.

Thyme Hill staked a big claim for honours in the staying division when winning the Long Distance Hurdle on his seasonal debut at Newbury last month, with runner-up Paisley Park set to renew rivalry at Ascot.

"Thyme Hill had his last proper gallop before the race this morning, and he went particularly well," Hobbs told Nick Luck's podcast.

"We're very happy with him and intend to run.

"Everything has gone particularly well since Newbury. He's been very healthy, very well - and most importantly he worked well this morning.

"Richard Johnson schools him on Thursday morning - and all being all right, we'll be there on Saturday.

"I don't see any reason that the testing track and the very soft ground should be a problem."

Hobbs also provided a positive update on Defi De Seuil, who was pulled up before the final fence when beaten in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last month.

"He's had plenty of tests since he ran. Nothing has come to light - he seems in good form, so I imagine we'll be aiming towards the Clarence House," he said.

Defi Du Seuil put in an exemplary performance to land last season's edition of the Grade One chase at Ascot in January.