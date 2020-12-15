Magic Of Light bids for Newbury hat-trick

Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light will bid for a third successive victory in the Pertemps Network Mares' Chase at Newbury.

Jessica Harrington's charge claimed Wednesday's Listed prize and a Grade Two over hurdles at Ascot a couple of seasons ago, before going on to find only Tiger Roll too strong in the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree.

The nine-year-old completed the same Newbury-Ascot double last term, to set up another National bid, but the Aintree spectacular was ultimately cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Magic Of Light finished a well-beaten fourth on her return to action in a hurdle race at Punchestown last month, but will be a warm order to get back on the winning trail at Newbury under Robbie Power.

Harrington said: "She's going for the hat-trick and has travelled over great. I just don't want too much rain - that's my only worry.

"The ground was heavy for her comeback run at Punchestown, and she was running over a distance much too short for her, but it was grand.

"The Grand National is the plan again, all being well."

Magic Of Light faces just two rivals, in the Noel Williams-trained Sensulano and Carrolls Milan from Fergal O'Brien's yard.

Sensulano was actually runner-up to Magic Of Light at Ascot in January, but has a mountain to climb on official ratings in their latest clash - with Carrolls Milan even more up against it.