Silver Streak set for Christmas Hurdle again

A second tilt at the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton is next on the agenda for Silver Streak following his narrow defeat at Cheltenham last weekend.

The Evan Williams-trained grey was runner-up to subsequent Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante in last year's Christmas Hurdle - and has been successful on each of his two other visits to the Sunbury venue.

After being carried out in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on his penultimate start, Silver Streak aimed to get back on the winning trail in last Saturday's International Hurdle.

After being caught in an unpromising position as the field rounded the dolled-off final hurdle, the seven-year-old stormed up the hill to be beaten just a nose by Song For Someone.

Williams said: "He seems grand and well since the weekend and he will go to the Christmas Hurdle.

"You could say he was a little bit unlucky, but the best horse won. The winner was giving us weight, and we were second best on the day - we have no complaints.

"We'll go to Kempton and try and get some place money again."