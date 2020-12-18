Champ to miss Savills Chase at Leopardstown

Nicky Henderson has decided against sending his Cheltenham Festival winner Champ to Leopardstown for his first run of the season.
Champ benefited from an inspired ride by Barry Geraghty to win the RSA Chase in March, but has not been seen since.
Henderson had been keen on sending the JP McManus-owned gelding to Ireland for the Savills Chase over Christmas, but he now feels the race will come to soon.
The Seven Barrows handler posted on Twitter: "Unfortunately Champ will not be travelling to @LeopardstownRC over Christmas.
"He is not quite ready to run, so we will have to wait a bit longer for his seasonal debut.
Trending
- Arteta: Big games a chance to turn things round
- Ole's Pogba 'delight' and message for doubters
- PL predictions: Liverpool to stumble at Palace
- Man Utd signing Diallo gets passport
- Klopp: 'Ask others' about no five subs | Here's what they said...
- Perez signs for Red Bull for 2021
- Ripped Canelo intensely stares down Smith
- Bielsa: No ignoring meaning of Man Utd rivalry
- Ref Watch: Was Son offside at Anfield?
- Wolff stays on as Mercedes boss, Ineos buys into team
"He has been schooling brilliantly, so we are very excited to see him on a racecourse as soon as we can!"