Champ to miss Savills Chase at Leopardstown

Friday 18 December 2020 13:46, UK

Champ ridden by Barry Geraghty celebrating victory in the RSA Insurance Novices&#39; Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 11, 2020. See PA story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
Image: Champ - won't run at Leopardstown

Nicky Henderson has decided against sending his Cheltenham Festival winner Champ to Leopardstown for his first run of the season.

Champ benefited from an inspired ride by Barry Geraghty to win the RSA Chase in March, but has not been seen since.

Henderson had been keen on sending the JP McManus-owned gelding to Ireland for the Savills Chase over Christmas, but he now feels the race will come to soon.

The Seven Barrows handler posted on Twitter: "Unfortunately Champ will not be travelling to @LeopardstownRC over Christmas.

"He is not quite ready to run, so we will have to wait a bit longer for his seasonal debut.

Trending

"He has been schooling brilliantly, so we are very excited to see him on a racecourse as soon as we can!"

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers