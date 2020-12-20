Symonds happy to take time assessing next move with Song For Someone

Song For Someone is set to face a Champion Hurdle trial in the new year following his big-race triumph at Cheltenham.

After seeing his stable star add the International Hurdle to his victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, where he returned in style having landed the Kingwell Hurdle in February, trainer Tom Symonds said he felt it would need to be "very soft for him to figure" in the Champion Hurdle itself.

However, the Herefordshire handler has confirmed the five-year-old will receive a Champion Hurdle entry, and whether he returns to Prestbury Park in March for a tilt at the two-mile hurdling crown will depend on underfoot conditions and how he performs next time out.

Symonds said: "He's come out of the race at Cheltenham well and feels very, very fresh.

"We'll probably head to one of the Champion Hurdle trials - the Contenders Hurdle at Sandown, the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock or the Kingwell Hurdle again. We'll then head for a festival of some kind. Fingers crossed he stays in one piece.

"He's entered at Leopardstown over Christmas, but that will be too soon for him. He's a horse who seems to take his racing well, but I think we need to give him the time he deserves.

"He will be getting a Champion Hurdle entry at Cheltenham and we'll just see what happens between now and then."