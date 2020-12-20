Gauloise puts down Cheltenham marker with Thurles success

Gauloise maintained her unbeaten record with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

The French bumper winner made an impressive Irish debut for Willie Mullins over the course and distance last month and was the 4-5 favourite on her return to County Tipperary for this Listed event.

Having travelled strongly in the hands of champion jockey Paul Townend, Gauloise hit the front between the final two flights and was always doing enough after the last to hold Mighty Blue at bay by three lengths.

The winner carries the colours of owner Kenny Alexander, whose star mare Honeysuckle won this race two years ago.

Mullins said of Gauloise: "At home she has looked like she improved and she has shown me that at the track. Her jumping was good enough, too.

"I think she is going to improve again and the minimum trip is no problem to her.

"Paul said she took off with him after the second-last and he wasn't expecting that sort of response. He thinks she had to show stamina to stay after opening up her lead so all in all, it's looking good for her."

Paddy Power cut Gauloise to 6-1 from 10-1 for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Mullins added: "I imagine she might have one more run before Cheltenham, but she looks like she is good enough to go up in grade; her next run will hopefully copper-fasten that."