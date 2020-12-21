Yala Enki tops 20 entries for Coral Welsh Grand National

Yala Enki heads 20 horses confirmed for the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The 10-year-old will have to carry the burden of 11st 12lb on Sunday if he is to attempt to better his third-placed finish in last year's renewal and provide Paul Nicholls with a third victory in the race as a trainer.

The Ditcheat handler is also responsible for the second horse in the weights, Truckers Lodge, who finished one place ahead of his stablemate when runner-up to Potters Corner 12 months ago.

The betting is headed by the Evan Williams-trained Secret Reprieve. The six-year-old is lightly-raced over fences following just five chasing attempts, and bolted up on his latest visit to Chepstow three weeks ago.

Williams could also saddle another last-time-out winner in Prime Venture - who was a close fourth in this weekend's marathon last year.

Other contenders include Tom George's Springfield Fox, Colin Tizzard's Christmas In April, the David Pipe-trained pair of Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge and The Two Amigos from Nicky Martin's yard.

The latter was fifth in last year's Welsh National, and has run well in defeat at Bangor and Chepstow so far this season.

"All being well, he'll be there again on Sunday," said Martin.

"He has a nice weight (10st 9lb). It's a better weight than last year, when he had 10st 6lb, because it's a little bit light for Matt Griffiths and he had to waste quite a bit. I think 10st 9lb is more doable for him.

"The Two Amigos will go there with his heart on his sleeve and will try his best, that's for sure."

The main supporting race on the card is the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle, which has attracted 14 entries.

Possible runners in the Grade One contest include Pipe's recent Cheltenham winner Adagio, Gary Moore's Nassalam and Gordon Elliott's unbeaten pair of Duffle Coat and Quilixios.