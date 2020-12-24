Chepstow hopeful of staging Welsh National card

Chepstow officials are optimistic the Coral Welsh Grand National meeting on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

The track was hit with a total of 65 millimetres of rain on Wednesday and overnight, yet it was still raceable on Thursday having also had to soak in 35mm on Monday and Tuesday.

The going was described as heavy, but with no further rain expected until Saturday (Boxing Day), clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty has high hopes their biggest meeting of the year will survive.

"We had 65 millimetres of rain overnight and then it's dry today," she said.

"I walked it first thing this morning and I was pleasantly surprised how the course has taken it. It has taken the rain really well.

"I've got two dry days now, then on Boxing Day there's the odd shower in the morning then it's dry for the day and heavy rain overnight. We'll see what comes. There's 10-15mm forecast.

"With the two dry days, fingers crossed we'll be able to take it. All being well I think we'll be fine after taking all that rain so well.

"The fact I've got two dry days is my blessing in disguise."

Elsewhere, Monday's fixture at Fontwell is in doubt due to heavy rain, with an inspection called for 7.30am on Saturday.

The going is heavy with standing water in places after 95mm of rain in the last 10 days.