Inspection called for Chepstow Sunday meeting

Saturday 26 December 2020 09:57, UK

Truckers Lodge (green silks) - Coral Welsh National fancy
Image: Chepstow - inspection for Coral Welsh Grand National card

Chepstow's Coral Welsh Grand National card will be subject to an inspection on Sunday morning.

The ground is already described as heavy, after 100mm of rain earlier this week and despite two dry days on Thursday and Friday.

An inspection will take place at 7.45am because of a forecast for heavy overnight rain.

Monday's scheduled meeting at waterlogged Fontwell was abandoned on Saturday morning.

