Inspection called for Chepstow Sunday meeting

Chepstow's Coral Welsh Grand National card will be subject to an inspection on Sunday morning.
The ground is already described as heavy, after 100mm of rain earlier this week and despite two dry days on Thursday and Friday.
An inspection will take place at 7.45am because of a forecast for heavy overnight rain.
Monday's scheduled meeting at waterlogged Fontwell was abandoned on Saturday morning.
Trending
- Why AJ vs Ortiz didn't happen
- PL predictions: Arsenal to beat Chelsea
- Ronaldo is best Premier League transfer
- Arteta: Chelsea have strongest PL squad
- Prutton's Boxing Day Championship predictions
- Fulham vs Southampton on Sky: Cavaleiro a doubt
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, results, schedule
- The 12 stories that defined sport in 2020
- Wright and MVG headline Sunday at World Champs
- John Part: The Emperor of Planet Darts