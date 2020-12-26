Star names clash in Savills Chase at Leopardstown

What looks set to be one of the races of the season so far is in prospect at Leopardstown on Monday, with a field of 14 declared for the Savills Chase.
The three-mile feature sees any number of Gold Cup contenders in action, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo favourite to stretch his unbeaten record over fences to three in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.
But dangers abound, including the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Samcro, Presenting Percy and Delta Work - who bids to defend his crown under Jack Kennedy.
Willie Mullins has a team of five - featuring 2018 winner Kemboy, Allaho, Easy Game, Melon and Tornado Flyer.
De Bromhead also runs A Plus Tard and Balko Des Flos, with Joseph O'Brien saddling Fakir D'oudairies and Jessica Harrington sending out Jett.
Trending
- Why AJ vs Ortiz didn't happen
- PL predictions: Arsenal to beat Chelsea
- Ronaldo is best Premier League transfer
- Arteta: Chelsea have strongest PL squad
- Prutton's Boxing Day Championship predictions
- Fulham vs Southampton on Sky: Cavaleiro a doubt
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, results, schedule
- The 12 stories that defined sport in 2020
- Wright and MVG headline Sunday at World Champs
- John Part: The Emperor of Planet Darts
Noel Meade's Tout Est Permis completes the high-class line-up.