Star names clash in Savills Chase at Leopardstown

What looks set to be one of the races of the season so far is in prospect at Leopardstown on Monday, with a field of 14 declared for the Savills Chase.

The three-mile feature sees any number of Gold Cup contenders in action, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo favourite to stretch his unbeaten record over fences to three in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

But dangers abound, including the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Samcro, Presenting Percy and Delta Work - who bids to defend his crown under Jack Kennedy.

Willie Mullins has a team of five - featuring 2018 winner Kemboy, Allaho, Easy Game, Melon and Tornado Flyer.

De Bromhead also runs A Plus Tard and Balko Des Flos, with Joseph O'Brien saddling Fakir D'oudairies and Jessica Harrington sending out Jett.

Noel Meade's Tout Est Permis completes the high-class line-up.