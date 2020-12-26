Shan Blue shines at Kempton

Shan Blue extended his unbeaten sequence over fences with a decisive victory in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Dan Skelton's six-year-old was winning his third race in succession since beginning his chasing career this season, being up with the pace throughout and often jumping with great fluency to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths from The Big Breakaway.

The 7-4 favourite, ridden by the trainer's brother Harry, was just a length in front at the last so needed another good jump - and duly got one, while runner-up The Big Breakaway made a mistake and stumbled on landing.

Shan Blue then stayed on impressively - with If The Cap Fits, who had struggled to stay in touch early on, rallying late to snatch third.