Shishkin shines in Wayward Lad at Kempton

Shishkin continued his winning run in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson's six-year-old, who overcame a troubled passage to win the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March, made a faultless chasing debut at this track last month.

Stepped up in class for this Grade Two event, Shishkin faced decent rivals in Gumball, Tamaroc Du Mathan and Elusive Belle, with the first-named runner setting a strong gallop at the head of affairs.

Nico de Boinville briefly appeared to be pushing on Shishkin at one point, but he really stamped his authority on the contest on the turn for home.

Tamaroc Du Mathan still appeared to be travelling well, but in a matter of strides the race was over and Shishkin was spring-heeled at second-last fence.

The 1-3 favourite ran out a 13-length winner, with Shishkin now an odds-on shot with some bookmakers for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.