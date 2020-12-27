Appreciate It powers home in Future Champions contest

Appreciate It provided Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old won twice in the bumper sphere at Leopardstown last season before filling the runner-up spot behind his currently sidelined stable companion Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Having made a successful start to his hurdling career at Cork last month, Appreciate It was the 7-4 favourite stepping up to Grade One level and could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of Paul Townend.

After tracking the pacesetting Fire Attack for much of the two-mile journey, the six-year-old took the lead early in the home straight and powered clear after the dolled off final flight - passing the post nine lengths clear of Irascible, with Keskonrisk third.

Gordon Elliott's Royal Bond winner Ballyadam was ultimately a shade disappointing in fourth.