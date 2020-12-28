Snow claims Haydock card on Wednesday

Wednesday's meeting at Haydock has been called off due to snow.
The Merseyside venue was due to stage a seven-race card, but four inches of snow fell at the track overnight, forcing the cancellation of the meeting.
The course tweeted: "Unfortunately due to four inches of snow overnight and substantial rain on Boxing Day, racing has been abandoned on Wednesday 30th December."
Racing is still scheduled for Market Rasen and Taunton over jumps, with an all-weather card at Wolverhampton.
There was better news from Ireland, with Monday's meeting at Limerick given the go-ahead following an inspection.