Silver Streak will take direct route to Champion Hurdle

Evan Williams will keep Silver Streak fresh and direct the Grade One-winning grey straight to the Unibet Champion Hurdle next.

Having landed his first top-level victory on Boxing Day with the surprise scalp of the reigning champion Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle - adopting front-running tactics for the first time - Silver Streak has become a genuine Cheltenham contender.

However, Williams acknowledges his chance depends almost entirely on the ground - with none of his eight career wins achieved on anything worse than good to soft.

"He deserved it, he tries every time and is very hard on himself," said Williams, who explained he and jockey Adam Wedge decided on their change of tactics at Kempton after a long discussion.

"We talked and talked, and kept going through the race," he said.

"The epitome of a fool is someone who keeps doing the same thing and expects a different result.

"We just thought we had to try something different - and thankfully it all worked out.

"It will be straight to the Champion Hurdle now, and we'll hope for a dry spring - because he is a different horse on that ground."