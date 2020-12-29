Grand Roi rules at Limerick for Gordon Elliott

Grand Roi registered a Grade Two success for Gordon Elliott on just his second start for the yard in the Grant Thornton Hurdle at Limerick.

After Grand Roi won three times for Nicky Henderson in the UK, Noel and Valerie Moran paid £400,000 for him at the Goffs Summer Sale.

He was a fair third of four on debut for his new yard at Galway behind the smart Beacon Edge - and Elliott found the perfect race for him on this occasion, back in against last season's juveniles.

To the fore throughout under Denis O'Regan, Grand Roi powered away in the closing stages to beat Wolf Prince by eight lengths at 6-1.

"His jumping was superb on that ground. He travelled beautifully and has the makings of a very nice horse for a four-year-old," said O'Regan.

"I reckoned he ran better than the form suggested in Galway over two-five - and coming back to two miles here, we could pop him out and use his jumping.

"He's obviously taken a little time to get accustomed to Gordon Elliott's stable, and he seems a nice horse."