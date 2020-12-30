Cheltenham New Year's Day card off due to waterlogging

Wednesday 30 December 2020 09:01, UK

General view during the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 12, 2020 in Cheltenham, England.
Image: Cheltenham is off on NYD

Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

An inspection was due to take place at the course at 830am on Wednesday - but shortly beforehand, a Tweet from Cheltenham's official account reported that the scheduled card will not take place.

It read: "New Year's Day Racing abandoned.

"Following 85mm of rainfall since last Wednesday, there are areas of waterlogged ground across the width of the course, and it is therefore not raceable."

Also See:

The seven-race card was due to feature the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers