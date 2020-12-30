Cheltenham New Year's Day card off due to waterlogging

Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting has been abandoned because of waterlogging.
An inspection was due to take place at the course at 830am on Wednesday - but shortly beforehand, a Tweet from Cheltenham's official account reported that the scheduled card will not take place.
It read: "New Year's Day Racing abandoned.
"Following 85mm of rainfall since last Wednesday, there are areas of waterlogged ground across the width of the course, and it is therefore not raceable."
The seven-race card was due to feature the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.
Trending
- Spurs vs Fulham off after visitors report Covid positives
- Leeds condemn Carney social media abuse
- No fans at Liverpool, Everton as city goes into Tier 3
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, results, schedule
- The Boys of '66 and dementia
- Ando, Gurney and Bunting through to quarters
- Man City return to training after no new Covid cases
- Joshua vs Fury - who rules the world in 2021?
- Man Utd offer Fosu-Mensah new contract
- How Smith and Villa smartened up