Seaston shows plenty of Spirit

Seaston Spirit showed an abundance of stamina to maintain his unbeaten record this season in the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

After winning three of his final four starts of the last campaign, the Oliver Sherwood-trained eight-year-old followed up his facile success over hurdles on his return at Ffos Las in November with victory in the extended three-and-a-half-mile prize.

Working his way steadily into contention the 6-1 shot moved into a lead he would hold all the way to the line under Aidan Coleman jumping the fourth-last.

Despite coming under pressure from favourite Special Acceptance on the run down to the final fence, Seaston Spirit continued to find plenty in front before prevailing by two lengths to give Coleman his 1,100th British winner.

Coleman said: "He was very tough, as the first mile and a half I couldn't let up at all as I wanted to be handier but they went quite quick early.

"I was niggling him a lot, but to be fair once there was any slowing of the pace he was bang there. I know he has got blinkers on, but that is a good example of sharpening a horse up.

"It is a great training performance by Oliver to get him to win a good pot at Taunton last year and then bring him back over hurdles and bring him back here.

"The last time I rode him I think I had 10st so I had to miss a couple of meals - it was nice to have a bit more weight today. That's a good prize today so we are delighted."

Assessing future plans Coleman believes Seaston Spirit could be the ideal type to take aim at the Midlands National at Uttoxeter.

He added: "I do think one of those tracks would suit him better than here. At the same time though his last two big wins have been around Taunton and Plumpton which are tight tracks.

"I do think he deserves to have a go at a race like the one at Uttoxeter or something like that."