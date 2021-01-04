Ayr and Ludlow called off

Wednesday’s meeting at Ayr has been called off due to a frozen track, with Tuesday's Ludlow fixture also beaten by the weather.

The Scottish venue was forced to cancel Saturday's card following a late morning inspection, with clerk of the course Graeme Anderson calling a 7am check on Monday ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

That inspection showed the ground is still frozen and with more cold weather forecast, officials have opted to make an early decision.

The track tweeted: "Our meeting on Wednesday, January 6 has been abandoned following an early morning inspection today. The track is currently frozen with the temperature -1c and forecast to be -2c over the next two nights conditions won't improve sufficiently for racing to take place."

Ludlow's fixture on Tuesday has also been cancelled due to frost following two inspections on Monday.