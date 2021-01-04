Paul Nicholls’ pair top 19 in Welsh National contention

Paul Nicholls' duo of Yala Enki and Truckers Lodge remain at the head of the weights for Saturday's rescheduled Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Yala Enki has been third in the race for the past two seasons and is on a career-high handicap mark after a stirring comeback at Cheltenham when narrowly denied by Ramses De Teillee, who could reoppose. Yala Enki fell in the Becher Chase last time out.

Truckers Lodge proved his aptitude for marathon trips when second in this last season and winning the Midlands National at Uttoxeter just before racing shut down in March.

Evan Williams' seven-year-old Secret Reprieve has been the ante-post favourite since winning a trial for this race last time out. He carries just a 4lb penalty for that success rather than running from his new mark.

Williams could also run Prime Venture.

Becher Chase winner Vieux Lion Rouge and 2018 Scottish National hero Joe Farrell are the two oldest runners left in the race at 12.

Lord Du Mesnil, placed at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and Venetia Williams' Cloudy Glen are others towards the head of the weights.

Springfield Fox, The Two Amigos, who ran well in the race 12 months ago, and Christmas In April also feature among 19 confirmations.