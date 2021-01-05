Snowdrop is likely target for Amniarix

Amniarix is set to bid for Listed honours in Kempton's Snowdrop Stakes at the end of March following her impressive victory at Wolverhampton.

The lightly-raced filly completed a hat-trick in Monday evening's fast-track qualifier but is unlikely to take up her place in the all-weather championships at Lingfield on Good Friday (April 2).

Connections took the daughter of Speightstown to Dunstall Park to see if she could be good enough to step into Pattern company - and trainer Ed Walker was delighted Amniarix answered in the affirmative.

"It was a bit of a fact-finding mission," said the Upper Lambourn handler.

"We wanted to find out whether or not she was a filly that could be getting some black type later this year.

"If so she'd stay in training and if not then to be retired and covered as a broodmare. She answered that question correctly, which is good news. She's an exciting filly for the season ahead.

"She's come out of the race very well. She's improving rapidly, and that was an impressive and pleasing performance."

Amniarix, racing in the familiar black and yellow colours of owner/breeder Bjorn Nielsen, easily accounted for Shimmering Dawn by two lengths.

Walker added: "I think it's highly unlikely she will go for finals day.

"One, there is massively reduced prize money - and, probably more significantly, she is an extremely well-bred filly and we'd rather try and get some black type for her in a race like the Snowdrop at the same sort of time as the all-weather finals.

"I need to sit down and have a chat with Bjorn. (But) I think the Snowdrop is an obvious target, given how well she goes on the surface, and I think that is going to be her main target from here. Where we go afterwards depends on that.

"I'd like to think we can give her a little break now, freshen her up and start off in the Snowdrop. I think that will be the plan, but I've to confirm it with Bjorn."