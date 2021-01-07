Paul Nicholls pair head Chepstow weights

The Paul Nicholls-trained duo of Yala Enki and Truckers Lodge remain at the head of the weights for Saturday's Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow following the final declaration stage.

Yala Enki finished runner-up to Potters Corner 12 months ago under Bryony Frost and the partnership stays intact as the 11-year-old bids to make it third time lucky, having been third in 2018 when trained by Venetia Williams.

There was only one withdrawal from the five-day entries for the marathon chase, with the aforementioned Williams not declaring Didero Vallis. She instead relies on Cloudy Glen.

Evan Williams' Secret Reprieve has headed the betting since winning the trial for the race and as the original weights stand, he looks well-in off just a 4lb penalty. Williams also runs Prime Venture.

David Pipe saddles Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge, while Springfield Fox represents Tom George.

The Two Amigos, who ran so well last year, a previous Scottish National winner in Joe Farrell and Lord Du Mesnil, second at the Cheltenham Festival in March, are among the other contenders.

A poignant winner would be Colin Tizzard's Christmas In April, as this year the race is being run in memory of the trainer's daughter, Kim Gingell.

There is also Grade One action scheduled with a field of eight set to face the starter in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

Not surprisingly Gordon Elliott's duo of Duffle Coat and Quilixios were not declared after the UK travel ban imposed by the Irish Government was extended until midnight on Friday.

Gary Moore's Nassalam has created a big impression in his short hurdling career to date and could be the one to beat.

The Pipe-trained Adagio was a winner at Cheltenham last time out and sets a solid standard, while Fergal O'Brien's Elham Valley was impressive on his only start to date.

Bannister, Houx Gris, Mr Shady, Pyramid Place and Yggdrasil complete the field.