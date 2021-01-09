Green light for UK jumps cards

There will be a full programme of racing in Britain on Saturday after National Hunt meetings at Chepstow, Kempton and Wincanton all survived morning inspections.

After passing an initial check on Friday afternoon, a further inspection was announced for 8am ahead of the rescheduled Coral Welsh Grand National fixture at Chepstow.

And following a frost-free night, clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty was thrilled to be able to give the green light.

She said: "We had no frost overnight or this morning. I'm so delighted we're going ahead."

Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle card is also headlined by two Grade Two events - the Ladbrokes Silviniaco Conti Chase and the rescheduled Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford called an 8am inspection due to a continued risk of snow showers and low overnight temperatures, but said shortly afterwards: "Racing goes ahead.

"We got down to minus 1C overnight. It was more the threat of snow that I was worried about, but we're good to go."

Wincanton's fixture, which features the rearranged Grade Two Paddy Power Dipper Novices' Chase, was also given the all-clear just before the scheduled 8am inspection time.