Sunday inspection at Exeter

Exeter clerk of the course Daniel Cooper is optimistic of Sunday's meeting going ahead after the track passed an inspection on Saturday.
Officials had planned a 4pm check as the course was reported to be frozen in places and unraceable on Friday afternoon.
However, that check was brought forward and with the track now raceable following a considerable improvement, Cooper will hold an 8am precautionary inspection on raceday morning due to the threat of another overnight frost.
He said: "We are currently raceable. We have gone out earlier than planned as it just gives people a better idea of where we are and temperatures are currently hovering around 2C or 3C.
"I am a bit nervous about the overnight forecast with the temperature due to drop again, but I'd say we probably have a 60 per cent chance of racing.
Trending
- Revealed: Pulev's fiery exchange with AJ after KO
- Man Utd not signing Caicedo; Brighton keen
- How Gerrard's Rangers turned the tables on Celtic
- Transfer Talk: Aouar 'special' - but can Arsenal afford to wait?
- Moyes: Treat players same as Government rule-breakers
- Ole: Van de Beek knows how much we rate him
- Stoney apologises for Man Utd players' Dubai trip
- Atletico game off as snowstorm hits Spain
- Moyes: Haller exit never planned
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Fosu-Mensah out, Soumare in?
"I'm optimistic with the frost covers we have got down, but we will have a precautionary inspection."
A full programme of racing in Britain went ahead on Saturday after National Hunt meetings at Chepstow, Kempton and Wincanton all survived morning inspections.