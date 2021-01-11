Hereford passes morning inspection

Monday's meeting at Hereford will go ahead after the course passed an early-morning inspection.
The seven-race card was subject to a 7.30am check on the severity of overnight conditions following the freezing temperatures of late.
But an update on the course's Twitter feed shortly after 7am read: "Racing goes ahead; Precautionary Inspection passed. Frost covers being removed".
The ground is heavy.
Trending
- Jose set for Villa - 'Nobody told me I'm not playing'
- Trump's Bedminster course stripped of 2022 PGA Championship
- Arteta aiming to help Pepe succeed
- Sancho rues 'difficult' start to Dortmund season
- Ole: Pogba, Lindelof, Shaw doubts for Burnley trip
- Browns stun Steelers after incredible first quarter
- Oliver admits mistake on Pickford-Van Dijk challenge
- Police: Most fans socially distanced before Marine-Spurs tie
- Celtic to find out if players must isolate after Dubai
- FA to probe Eze's attendance at QPR FA Cup tie