Hereford passes morning inspection

Monday 11 January 2021 09:08, UK

Monday's meeting at Hereford will go ahead after the course passed an early-morning inspection.

The seven-race card was subject to a 7.30am check on the severity of overnight conditions following the freezing temperatures of late.

But an update on the course's Twitter feed shortly after 7am read: "Racing goes ahead; Precautionary Inspection passed. Frost covers being removed".

The ground is heavy.

