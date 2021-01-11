The Two Amigos has Haydock in sights again

The Two Amigos may be set for a second crack at Haydock's Grand National Trial next month following his excellent effort in the Welsh Grand National.

Nicky Martin's smart staying handicap chaser was fourth on Merseyside last February, having finished fifth at Chepstow.

If he heads to the north-west again, this time it will be after a gallant runner-up performance behind Secret Reprieve in Wales on Saturday.

Martin reports the nine-year-old to have taken his latest Welsh National exploits in his stride.

"He's absolutely perfect. He's very chirpy," said the Somerset trainer.

"He's just a complete legend, because he's so small and he tries so hard.

"He'll get his big day, one day, hopefully.

"He'll probably go to the Grand National Trial again, I would imagine. I think it will be a bit like last year with him."