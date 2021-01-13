Bob Olinger impressive winner at Naas

Bob Olinger continued his progression with an emphatic victory in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The point-to-point and bumper winner made a highly promising start to his hurdling career when runner-up to last season's Champion Bumper hero Ferny Hollow at Gowran Park in November, before landing cramped odds at Navan last month.

Stepping up to the highest level for a Grade One contest rescheduled following the abandonment of racing last Sunday, Bob Olinger was the 6-4 favourite in the hands of Rachael Blackmore, and ultimately won with plenty in hand.

Gabyanko cut out the running for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, with the keen-going Blue Lord his nearest pursuer, ahead of Bob Olinger in third.

Blue Lord looked to be travelling best early in the home straight, but had no answer when Henry de Bromhead's Bob Olinger found another gear between the final two flights and he ended up pulling six and a half lengths clear at the line.

Coral were suitably impressed, making the winner their 4-1 favourite (from 8-1) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Blackmore said: "He's always shown us a lot at home and I think today was the stamp of the kind of horse he is for the future. I'm delighted with him.

"I wanted to ride a straightforward enough race on him. He's a simple horse to ride in that sense and I was happy most of the way.

"He jumped better today in the latter half of the race. The jump is there if you really ask him.

"He quickened up well and he seems to tick a lot of boxes."

The leading rider believes Bob Olinger could be an even better horse once he has his attentions switched to the larger obstacles, adding: "I don't think he's a real, sharp Champion Hurdle horse in the making. Two and a half (miles) is ideal, but I wouldn't rule out two either.

"For the future he's probably going to be one for longer trips. He's won a point-to-point and looks one for fences in the future.

"I'm delighted for Brian Acheson and Robcour (owners) who are very supportive of the game and to get a Grade One winner is brilliant."