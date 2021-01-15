Le Breuil back for Classic tilt

Le Breuil bids to make amends for being unlucky in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase 12 months ago when he returns to Warwick on Saturday.

Being slowly away put the Ben Pauling-trained Le Breuil on the back foot for a horse that likes to be up with the pace, but he nevertheless put in good late headway to take fifth place behind Kimberlite Candy.

Pauling also feels a wind operation since he finished third to Vieux Lion Rouge in the Becher Chase at Aintree will help his cause, as will his slide in the weights.

"He's in good order with himself. He's had a wind op since the Becher, I think that will help him a lot," said the Cheltenham-based handler. "He just slipped his palate at the back of the second-last at Aintree.

"The trip and track suit, but he had no luck in the race last year. He jumped off near last when he likes to race prominently and then he flew home, so I suggest that he's got every chance of running a big race.

"I'm looking forward to it. He's 8lb lower than last year and I'll think he'll run well."

Captain Chaos was second last year and his trainer Dan Skelton is expecting another big show.

"Captain Chaos is in good form. We've put the blinkers back on and he ran well in this race last year," he said.

"I've not seen much from him this season, which is a bit of a concern, but he always starts his season slow, while the ground was really bad on his second start at Bangor.

"Blinkers make a big difference to him and we know he acts here as he ran well in it last year. He is as well as I can have him.

"He is favourite, which is a big leap of faith from those betting on him I feel, but hopefully having the headgear back on will make a big difference."

Notachance made a winning comeback at Bangor in November following 10 months off the track, after which trainer Alan King specifically aimed the seven-year-old at this race.

"This has been the target all the way through since his win at Bangor. He did have an entry in the Welsh National, but I never thought about racing him in that on that ground," said the Barbury Castle hander.

"This looks like a logical race to have a go at with him. Everything has gone well in the build up. He has raced over three and a quarter miles before, so I don't see the trip being a problem. We always thought he would be a nice staying chaser.

"I think he is a better horse this season than last. He is more mature. I'm very happy with him and he has done well.

"We are hoping he will be one for the Scottish National as I had that as a long-term target, but we will get this out of the way first. He won't go to Aintree, as neither the trainer nor owner are keen on the race."

Kerry Lee is looking forward to finding out if Storm Control can prove a contender for Randox Health Grand National honours.

The eight-year-old has improved for stepping up from two and a half miles to three miles plus with wins at Cheltenham on his last two starts.

With those victories has come the inevitable hike in the ratings for Storm Control, but that does not worry Lee.

"He's been in great order. I wouldn't be unduly concerned about his rise in the ratings. He's still on a nice racing weight in this particular race," said the Presteigne trainer.

"I'm looking forward to finding out if he's a Grand National contender at the trip."

Robert Walford is hoping Walk In The Mill can bounce back following an uncharacteristic fall at the Chair when bidding to win the Becher Chase for the third year running at Aintree last month.

"He was a bit stiff after Aintree, but he's all right now," said Walford.

"It's a tough race, but we're hoping he'll run well."