A Plus straight to Cheltenham

Savills Chase winner A Plus Tard is likely to sidestep the Dublin Racing Festival and head straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Connections are keen to give the seven-year-old as long as possible to get over his exertions from the Christmas feature at Leopardstown, in which he proved his stamina for three miles with a relentless finish to overhaul Kemboy and Melon.

While he would have another two furlongs to tackle at Cheltenham, the manner of his victory, in coming from well off the pace, has given his team hope Henry de Bromhead's charge will be a genuine player in the blue riband come March.

"A Plus Tard was very impressive. It was obviously a step into the unknown, but it has opened up so many more options and one is clearly the Gold Cup," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"He likes to run left-handed and he likes to run fresh and we're very fortunate to have a selection of special horses.

"He was eyecatching in that performance. It was a bit of a punt to see if he stayed, but occasionally you have got to roll the dice and it worked out a treat. He's very exciting and a serious star in his own right.

"I don't think he'll run at the Dublin Racing Festival, I think he'll go straight to Cheltenham for the Gold Cup, as he runs so well fresh. So I think we'll just go there.

"He had a hard race the other day and it wasn't easy, it was a pure test so we don't want to rush him back, we'll be patient and go for the Festival, all being well."

One Cheveley Park-owned star who will not be at Cheltenham is Ferny Hollow, but Richardson has not given up hope the Champion Bumper winner will run again this season - especially given the horse he beat on his hurdles debut has subsequently won a Grade One.

"Obviously Ferny Hollow's form was franked by Bob Olinger the other day and it's frustrating he won't be there," said Richardson.

"He might make Punchestown, that is the hope, but I wouldn't want to tempt fate. That is what we would like to think."