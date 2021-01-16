Alan King on target with Notachance

Notachance executed trainer Alan King's plan to perfection when lifting the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick.

The Barbury Castle trainer decided to save the seven-year-old for this valuable contest after Notachance had won at Bangor 11 weeks ago.

It paid off with the youngest horse in the line-up landing the spoils.

Notachance had only had five previous races over fences - but that did not stop him being sent off one of the 7-2 joint-favourites.

Tom Cannon never had him too far off the pace set by Captain Chaos, before taking closer order down the back straight.

Notachance led two out, but was immediately challenged by Achille who put up a strong bid.

However, Notachance stuck to his task well to win by half a length from Achille. Le Breuil, who shared favouritism, stayed on strongly for third place, five and a half lengths away.