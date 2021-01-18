Bob Olinger likely to bypass Dublin date

Bob Olinger is set to bypass next month's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead's latest Grade One winner is entered in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle over two miles.

However, given his victory in last week's Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle was his third outing of the season, De Bromhead senses the six-year-old has perhaps already done enough before the spring.

Bob Olinger is joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

"We were over the moon - I was delighted with him and he seems really good since," De Bromhead told Racing TV.

"I would imagine we'll skip Dublin. He's entered in the two-miler, but I would imagine we'll skip the Dublin Racing Festival.

"He's been busy enough now, so we'll back off him and aim him towards the spring."