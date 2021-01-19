Happy Diva heading back to Huntingdon

Happy Diva has her sights set on winning this month's Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares' Chase at Huntingdon for a second time.

Kerry Lee's talented mare defeated Magic Of Light to take the Listed contest over two and a half miles in 2019, having finished second the previous year.

"She's in great form. She's on target for the Lady Protectress at Huntingdon at the end of the month," said the Herefordshire trainer.

Happy Diva was third to My Old Gold in a Listed race at Carlisle on her latest start at the end of November, two weeks after falling at the second-last when disputing fourth place in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The 10-year-old had won that race too in 2019.

"She was unlucky at Cheltenham, unfortunately - (but) such is life," said Lee.

"She's quite all right, and she will be going there (to Huntingdon on January 29), all things being well."