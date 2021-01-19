Sam's Adventure on target for Peter Marsh

Brian Ellison is keen to tackle Saturday's Peter Marsh Limited Handicap Chase at Haydock with Sam's Adventure.

Sam's Adventure won over the same extended three miles and one furlong when claiming last month's Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at the track, taking up the lead at the last before going on to score by four lengths.

The nine-year-old triumphed on heavy ground that day and with a wet forecast and possible snow in prospect this week, Ellison is confident his charge will deal with conditions.

He said: "Sam's Adventure is in good form and the plan is for him to run in the Peter Marsh Chase on Saturday.

"This race has been the target since his last win at Haydock where he was very impressive.

"He stays the trip and handles testing conditions, so we would be hopeful of a good run.

"It looks a competitive race judging by the entries, but you would expect that and we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

Cap Du Nord also features among 18 entries for the race and he could clash again with the 156-rated Royal Pagaille, who beat him by three and a quarter lengths at Kempton last month.

However, trainer Christian Williams is favouring waiting a week with the eight-year-old and heading to Doncaster instead.

He said: "Cap Du Nord is a possible for the Peter Marsh Chase, but I think the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster is our first preference.

"We entered just in case Royale Pagaille doesn't turn up at Haydock, but we are leaning towards Doncaster."

The Peter Marsh is one of four Grade Two heats on Saturday's card, with the New One Unibet Hurdle set to feature the return of dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air.

Only five have been entered for the two-mile heat and Donald McCain could let Navajo Pass, an impressive winner of a Musselburgh handicap on New Year's Day and fourth in last year's Triumph Hurdle, take his chance.

He said: "It is very possible that Navajo Pass will run in the New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

"We're very limited really in where we can go with him.

"It looks like being a very competitive race with the likes of Buveur D'Air set to run.

"He ran earlier this month so it is quite a quick turnaround, but there is every possibility that he will run.

"It was a good performance at Musselburgh and hopefully there is still plenty more to come from him."