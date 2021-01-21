Messire Des Obeaux heading for Scilly Isles - with Cheltenham off agenda

Alan King's exciting fencing recruit Messire Des Obeaux is on course for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown early next month.

The Barbury Castle trainer reports the nine-year-old in top order following his impressive triumphs in successive visits to Wincanton this season.

Messire Des Obeaux returned from a 10-month absence to stylishly take out a Class 3 and a Class 1 at the Somerset track, but will not have Cheltenham on his horizon.

King is reluctant to risk aggravating an old injury by running his charge on an undulating terrain.

He said: "Messire is grand and will go for the Scilly Isles (on February 6), which has always been the plan since his last run.

"Touch wood he's fine, but I won't even enter him for Cheltenham. I would be concerned he might be vulnerable to a recurrence of his problem running on an undulating course."