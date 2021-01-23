Roksana too good for three Ascot rivals

Roksana returned to the scene of her fine effort in the Long Walk Hurdle to readily outclass her three foes in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Mares' Hurdle at Ascot.

Ridden with cool confidence from off the pace set by Magic Of Light and Coded Message, the 8-15 favourite turned into the home straight with jockey Harry Skelton holding a double handful.

Waiting until approaching the final flight, Skelton let out an inch of rein and Roksana sprinted clear of Magic Of Light, with Eglantine Du Seuil back in third just ahead of Coded Message.

Trainer Dan Skelton will look at two options at the Cheltenham Festival, including the World Hurdle for his impressive winner, who was third to Paisley Park and Thyme Hill in the Long Walk. But for now the mare will enjoy a well-earned easy few days.

Skelton's assistant Tom Messenger said: "It was always the plan to give her three races - at Wetherby, the Long Walk and this race - before letting her down ahead of a possible trip to Cheltenham. It's now up in the air whether she runs in the mares' race there, the Stayers' Hurdle or waits for Aintree.

"You would like to think she wouldn't be far away if we headed for the Stayers', and it looks up for grabs in an open year. You have to be in it to win it, and she's a tough individual that can be kept in hard training."